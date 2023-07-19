 Watch: Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal Falls Unconscious After Ruckus Outside Assembly
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

After the commotion outside the Karnataka Assembly, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal experienced a loss of consciousness. He has been promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Visuals of Yatnal losing his consciousness and falling down were shared by news agency ANI.

Watch video:

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader took disciplinary action against 10 BJP MLAs after they engaged in disruptive behavior by throwing papers at the Chair. The incident occurred during the proceedings when the MLAs threw papers at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani in the afternoon.

In response to their "indecent" behavior, Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 BJP MLAs. The suspended MLAs include CN Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraju, Umanath Kotiyan, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra, and Y Bharath Shetty.

article-image

