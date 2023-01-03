e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Karnataka BJP chief Naleen Kateel asks party members to focus on 'Love Jihad' and not on road, sewage problems

This was said by the Lok Sabha member on Monday while speaking to party members at "Booth Vijaya Abhiyana" in Mangaluru.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Karnataka BJP chief Naleen Kateel asks party members to focus on 'Love Jihad' and not on road, sewage problems | Photo credit: Twitter
A BJP leader from Karnataka named Nalin Kumar Kateel courted controversy on Monday by saying that party members should focus on the Love Jihad issue rather than the nation's clogged roads and sewage systems.

This was said by the Lok Sabha member on Monday while speaking to party members at "Booth Vijaya Abhiyana" in Mangaluru. During the event, he said, “So I am asking you people, don't speak about small issues like roads and sewage. Don't discuss the fact that Vedavyasa didn't raise his hands inside Vidhan Soudha. Don't say that Nalin Kumar doesn't have the right to raise the issue. You’re not going to get gold from Nalin Kumar Kateel rights.”

“If you’re worried about your children’s future, and if you want to stop Love Jihad, then we need the Bhartiya Janata Party. To get rid of Love Jihad, we need the Bharatiya Janata Party,” concluded Kateel.

Congress reacts

In response to MP Nalin Kumar Kateel's remarks about the "Love Jihad," Karnataka Congress head DK Shivakumar claimed that the BJP leader had provided the worst response and that they were splitting the nation.

