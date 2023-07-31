 WATCH: Kanwariyas Showered With Flower Petals From Helicopter at Sangam in UP
WATCH: Kanwariyas Showered With Flower Petals From Helicopter at Sangam in UP

The state government has showered flowers on the devotees of Lord Shiva earlier also, besides making arrangements for their convenience and security, the statement said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Kanwariyas Showered With Flower Petals | Twitter

Prayagraj, July 31: Flower petals were showered from a helicopter on kanwariyas in the Uttar Pradesh capital on the fourth Monday of the auspicious month of Sawan, an official statement issued here said. The state government has showered flowers on the devotees of Lord Shiva earlier also, besides making arrangements for their convenience and security, the statement said. The petals were showered at Sangam along the banks of Ganga and all the routes through which the kanwariyas passed across districts, it said.

District Magistrate Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Khatri said flower petals were showered in four phases upon the queues of Shiva devotees carrying holy water from Adi Shivalaya Shree Brahmeshwar Mahadev Temple, Shree Mankameshwar Temple and Sangam ghats to Varanasi.

The atmosphere was filled with the joyous chants of Bol-Bam, echoing across the Sangam and the banks of ganga, the government said in its statement. This tradition has also been observed in various cities, including Kashi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Barabanki and Ayodhya, it said.

According to Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma, continuous patrolling is going on in all the routes and ghats used by the Shiva devotees and that drones have also been deployed in sensitive areas.

Read Also
MP: Digvijaya Singh Takes Part In 35km Long Kanwar Yatra In Jabalpur, Says 'BJP Is Torturing...
article-image

To enhance safety, signages have been installed at blind turns along Kanwar Yatra routes, the statement said. No egg-meat-fish shops are open on the devotees' route, as per specific orders issued to the concerned police station personnel, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been overseeing the event and has personally showered flower petals on kanwariyas on the Meerut-Delhi highway on the second Monday of Sawan, it added.

Read Also
UP: Unrest After Stone Pelting At Kanwariyas In Bareilly; Heavy Police Deployment To Maintain Peace...
article-image
