WATCH: Kanwariyas Dance & Play Loud Music In Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral

The Kanwar Yatra, which started on Tuesday (July 4), has marked the beginning of the holy month of Sawan. The yatra undertaken by kanwariyas is known for the strict resolve and discipline that the devotees follow throughout the yatra. However, a video shared by a Twitter user allegedly shows a group of kanwariyas dancing in a Delhi metro by playing loud music, taking selfies even as the few passengers present in the metro are seated. He also claimed in his tweet that the "kanwariyas were creating ruckus and that they could disturb anyone in the name of religion whereas "everyone's sentiments were hurt "when a Muslim man had offered namaz prayers near the gate outside Delhi Metro station".

Several Twitter users questioned the video.

A user called the whole incident as "show off".

Some questioned the differential approach when it comes to dealing with such incidents.

2021 incident showing man reading namaz near Kashmiri gate of Delhi metro

In the year 2021, visuals of a man reading namaz had raised questions on social media. Several netizens had questioned the need to prayer at a public place. However, there were users who said that there is no harm in a man praying at a public place as it looked like a solitary act. The incident was widely reported and shared.

Incident mentioned by user in case of Kanwariyas in Metro

The row over namaz reading at the Delhi metro was brought up by the Twitter user who shared the video of kanwariyas allegedly dancing, taking selfies and playing loud music inside the Delhi metro. The user called reactions to the two incidents as double standards and said that there was "no law applicable in this case."

Kanwar Yatra in Delhi

The Kanwar Yatra started on Tuesday, June 4 and will go on till July 15 this year. About 15-20 lakh people are expected to pass through Delhi during this yatra, said reports. Traffic advisory is also in place considering the Kanwar Yatra.

