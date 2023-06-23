 WATCH: Indo-American Lawmaker Pramila Jayapal Who Opposed Modi's US Visit Seen Applauding, Giving PM Standing Ovation After His Historic Speech
WATCH: Indo-American Lawmaker Pramila Jayapal Who Opposed Modi's US Visit Seen Applauding, Giving PM Standing Ovation After His Historic Speech

In a momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address to the joint sitting of the US Congress, receiving an overwhelming response characterised by thunderous applause and standing ovations. This marked the second time PM Modi addressed the US Congress, making him only the third world leader to achieve this feat. His previous address to the Joint Congress sitting took place in 2016 during Barack Obama's presidency.

US Representative Pramila Jayapal Joins Standing Ovation

Amidst the standing ovations and applause, US Representative Pramila Jayapal, who was one of the 75 Senators who had previously written a letter expressing concerns about PM Modi, was seen giving him a standing ovation and smiling as his address concluded.

About Pramila Jayapal's Letter to Joe Biden

Prior to the meeting between US President Joe Biden and PM Modi, US Representative Pramila Jayapal and Senator Chris Van Hollen led a bicameral letter, signed by over 70 colleagues, urging President Biden to discuss the importance of protecting human rights and democratic values in India.

The letter emphasized the need for honest and open discussions on areas of concern, such as political space, religious tolerance, civil society organizations, journalists, press freedoms, and internet access.

Building a Relationship on Shared Values

The letter acknowledged the desire for a close and warm bilateral relationship between the United States and India, highlighting the importance of shared interests and values. It emphasized the core principles that should guide American foreign policy, emphasizing the role of constructive dialogue and addressing the full range of issues for a successful and long-term relationship.

Congressmen Greet PM Modi, Take Selfies With Him

The Prime Minister's speech resonated deeply with the audience, resulting in 15 standing ovations and 79 rounds of applause. The enthusiastic reception reflected the immense support and recognition PM Modi garnered from the US Congress. Notably, after his address, Congressmen surrounded him, seeking autographs and taking selfies, underscoring the admiration and appreciation for his leadership.

