WATCH: Indira Lankesh and Kavitha Lankesh - mother and sister of slain journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh - walk with Rahul Gandhi in Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru: Indira Lankesh and Kavitha Lankesh - mother and sister of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh who was murdered in 2017 have joined the walk with Rahul Gandhi on Friday, as they participate in Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress General Secretary on his twitter account mentioned the late journalist as a courageous lady he mentioned. "Gauri stood for Truth Gauri stood for Courage Gauri stood for Freedom I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice. It can never be silenced."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)