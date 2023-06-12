WATCH: ICG Chopper Airlifts 11 Personnel From Jack Up Rig In Gujarat Amid 'Biparjoy' High Alert

The Indian Coast Guard is working overtime to evacuate all the people who are at risk of getting trapped in cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall between Gujarat's Mandavi and Karachi, Pakistan, by June 15. ICG choppers are conducting regular sorties to evacuate people from oil rigs off the Gujarat coast.

An ICG chopper was seen lifting off with 11 personnel from a jack up rig 'Key Singapore' operating off Dwarka to Okha in the state.

The National Crisis Management informed on Monday that the cyclone is expected to move northwards until June 14, crossing Saurashtra and Kutch.

As of June 12, the storm was located roughly 340 km southwest of Porbandar, 380 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 460 km south of Jakhau Port, 470 km south-southwest of Naliya, and 640 km south of Karachi, Pakistan.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several districts in Gujarat, including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi. Beginning on June 14, these regions may experience moderate to heavy rainfall at most places, with isolated incidents of extremely heavy rainfall on June 15. Additional rainfall is expected over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan on June 16.

Warning against sea travel

Sea conditions are also expected to worsen significantly, with the IMD forecasting "phenomenal" conditions over the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea from June 12 to 15. This means wave heights could exceed 14 meters, making sea travel extremely dangerous. (With IANS inputs)