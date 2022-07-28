e-Paper Get App

2 pilots killed after IAF's MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Barmer district

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
Two pilots sustained fatal injuries on Thursday after a twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Rajasthan's Barmer district.

The incident took place 9:10 pm.

"A twin seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness."

