Watch: IAF pays tribute to healthcare workers fighting coronavirus battle, aircraft flypast over hospitals to shower flower petals

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the country and the healthcare workers fighting every day against the deadly virus, Indian Air Force pays aerial salute to all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID19 pandemic.
Expressing the gratitude of the Defence forces to the coronavirus fron-tline 'warriors', an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the state-run hospitals across India.
It was part of the nation-wide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus.
At around 10.30 am, the Chetak helicopter hovered over the hospital and showered petals as doctors, nurses, paramedical, sanitation and other staff and police personnel assembled near the premises.
The COVID-19 'warriors' were seen taking videos and photos from their mobile phones while some others clapped.
Indian Air Force aircraft shower flowers on King George's Medical University in Lucknow to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting COVID-19.
Indian Air Force aircraft flypast Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar, Odisha to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting COVID-19.
Indian Air Force aircraft showers flower petals on Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru to express gratitude towards health workers for their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
IAF chopper showers petals on Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, to pay tribute to healthcare workers fighting COVID19 pandemic.
Indian Air Force chopper showers flower petals on Chirayu Medical College & Hospital in Bhopal to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting coronavirus pandemic.
Indian Air Force chopper holds flypast over SNM hospital in Leh to pay tribute to healthcare workers fighting against COVID19 pandemic.
Indian Air Force aircraft flypast Civil Hospital in Shillong to express gratitude towards health workers for their contribution in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic.
