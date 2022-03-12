Watch Video: PM Modi inaugurates 11th Khel Mahakumbh 2022 in Ahmedabad, says 'youth of India is ready to touch the sky'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 11th Khel Mahakumbh at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During the inaugural address, the PM said that this ocean of youthful enthusiasm and these waves of enthusiasm are telling that the youth of Gujarat is ready to touch the sky.

This is not only the Mahakumbh of sports, but it is also the Mahakumbh of the youth power of Gujarat, he said.

"I remember, 12 years ago, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2010, I started the Khel Mahakumbh, so it was like sowing the seeds of a dream for me. I see that seed taking the shape of such a huge banyan tree today," PM Modi said at the occasion.

Started in 2010 in Gujarat under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh today encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para-sports. Over 45 lakh sportspersons have registered for the 11th Khel Mahakumbh.

"The youth of the nation and Gujarat are as we speak spilling their beans on a number of world video games together with the Youth Olympics, Commonwealth video games and Asian Games that are popping out of the Games. Such skills are going to come back out of this Mahakumbh from amongst you," PM Modi stated.

"The youngest country in the world is also emerging as a force in the field of sports. Our athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have proved this change. India has won 7 medals for the first time in Tokyo Olympics. The same record has been made by the sons and daughters of India in the Paralympics as well. The same record has been made by the sons and daughters of India in the Paralympics as well. India has won 19 medals in this global competition," added the PM.

Earlier in the day, the PM held a roadshow from Raj Bhavan to Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad.

People thronged the route of the roadshow to greet the Prime Minister. They welcomed him with flower petals.

This is PM Modi's second roadshow in Gujarat in a span of two days. On Friday, he had held a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Kamalam, the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar.

(with ANI inputs)

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:19 PM IST