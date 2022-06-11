WATCH: How BJP MP Anil Firozia lost 15 kg in over 4 months to complete Nitin Gadkari's challenge | Video Screengrab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Anil Firozia, was in February challenged by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to shed weight in order to get funds for his constituency.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways told Firozia, who weighed around 127 kg back then, that he would get Rs.1000 crore for the development of Ujjain for every kilogram lost.

Firojiya took the challenge and has lost already lost 15 kilos in just over 4 months and aims to cut the flab to under 100 kg.

How did Firojiya achieve this feat?

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Ujjain MP said Ayurveda experts from Nagpur gave him a detailed diet plan. He also does 2-3 hours of physical workout, cycling and swimming in order to reduce weight.

“Every week, I get Panchkarma therapy from Ayurvedic experts. I am religious about my physical workout, including cycling and swimming. On Monday, my weight was around 112 kg. I want it to come down to under 100 kg,” he said.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Gadkari will fulfill his promise of giving Firojiya the funds for Ujjain's development.

“In the monsoon session of Parliament, I’ll meet him and share with him details of my weight loss. I’m sure he’ll keep his promise,” the MP said.