Watch: Hindu refugees from Pak hail PM Modi after passing of CAB in Rajya Sabha

Delhi: Hindu refugees from Pakistan, living in Majnu-Ka-Tila area here, on Tuesday celebrated the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha.
ANI posted a video of the Hindus dancing an d singing and celebrating after the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with 25 votes in favour.
The video shows the women and men hailing an dcheering for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CAB has been hevaily criticised by various political parties, students and especiallly by people in the North-eastern region of India. Assam's capital city Guwahati and its district of Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
The Bill smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting.
With inputs from Agencies.
