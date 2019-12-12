Watch: Hindu refugees from Pak hail PM Modi after passing of CAB in Rajya Sabha

Delhi: Hindu refugees from Pakistan, living in Majnu-Ka-Tila area here, on Tuesday celebrated the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha.

ANI posted a video of the Hindus dancing an d singing and celebrating after the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with 25 votes in favour.

The video shows the women and men hailing an dcheering for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.