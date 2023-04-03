 Watch: Himachal Pradesh's Kullu covers itself in white sheet with fresh snowfall
Watch: Himachal Pradesh's Kullu covers itself in white sheet with fresh snowfall

Tourists were seen enjoying the snow

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Himachal Pradesh's Kullu covers itself in white sheet with fresh snowfall | ANI video screegrab

The south portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snow and videos of tourists enjoying the snowfall has emerged on social media.

The roads can be seen covered in snow and the tourists can be seen shooting videos, taking pictures and playing with snowballs, enjoying the cold weather and the fresh snow

watch video here:

Meanwhile, the continuous snowfall in the Kedarnath area for the last two days stopped to some extent on Sunday, but after noon snowfall started again due to which the labourers engaged in construction work faced a lot of problems, according to district authorities. 

"Due to continuous snowfall, there is a problem in the preparations for the Kedarnath Yatra starting on April 25," officials said. 

Since Friday morning Uttarakhand witnessed a change in weather with the plains receiving rainfall while the mountains witnessed snowfall. 

Due to heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, the preparations for the Yatra have also been affected. The construction work going on in the place has been temporarily halted. 

Several plains in Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rainfall. Several vehicles got buried under the hotel canopy debris which collapsed due to heavy rainfall near Mussoorie Library Chowk. 

Officials said that snowfall started in Badrinath Dham also as soon as the mood of the weather changed. The doors of Lord Badrinath are to be opened on 27 April.

(with agency inputs)

