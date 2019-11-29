Watch: Haryana and Rajasthan Police left red-faced after video of prison escapee Papala Gurjar goes viral

A series of viral videos have cast a serious question mark on the functioning and efficacy of not just the Rajasthan police but also Haryana Police.

The videos show members of notorious gangster Papala Gurjar’s gang dancing with gay abandon at a wedding in Papala’s village in Haryana while firing in the air with rifles and revolvers. The gangsters can be seen displaying their muscles as they dance shirtless on top a vehicle’s bonnet.

But what makes the videos striking is that the song they are dancing to – it glorifies the absconding gangster and adds a dash of caste based pride in the outlaw’s antics.

Papala Gurjar is a gangster from Haryana who is wanted for several cases of murder, loot and ransom in Haryana and Rajasthan. He shot into the limelight when in true Bollywood style, he escaped from the Behrore police station in Alwar.

His gang had attacked the police station with AK47 and taken off with their leader. It is three months since the incident and Papala has yet not been arrested. Both Rajasthan and Haryana police have been on the lookout for him.

“Total 23 persons have been arrested in relation to the case of Papala escaping from police custody. Of the 15 persons who attacked the police station 14 have been arrested. Others eight are those who helped him before or after his escape. Papala is yet to be arrested,” said Karan Sharma, ASP, ATS.

The viral video has a banner of a music company and also the name of Papala’s village Khairoli in Haryana. The song being played describes the ‘valour and bravery’ of Papala, how he was ‘compelled’ into life of crime and equates his course of action to the characteristics of the Gurjar community.