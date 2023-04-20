Watch: Hailstorm hits parts of Delhi; rains & thunderstorms expected in next two hours, says IMD

On Thursday evening, residents in Delhi and adjacent areas were relieved as they received a good spell of rain, accompanied by heavy showers, hailstorms, and strong winds in many locations.
This provided respite to the city, which had been experiencing scorching temperatures in the past few days.
Thunderstorms, rainfall expected in next two hours
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in certain places in and around the city over the next two hours.
These include IGI Airport, Lodhi Road, Connaught Place, ITO, Red Fort, and the National Capital Region (Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad), with light to moderate intensity rain. Additionally, areas like Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Pilakhuwa, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas, Sikandra Rao (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) will also experience rain in the next two hours.
IMD's latest forecast predicts that the minimum temperature in Delhi in the next 24 hours will be 21 degrees, while the maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celsius.
