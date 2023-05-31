WATCH: Gurugram man drinks, does pushups on moving car in viral video; 2 arrested

The Haryana police have taken two individuals into custody in connection with a viral video depicting a dangerous incident in Gurugram. The footage showed one person sitting atop a moving car, consuming beer, while three others were seen taking their heads out of the windows.

In response to the incident, the city police have fined the car owner Rs 6,500. The authorities swiftly took action and recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the offence. The arrested individuals have been identified as Daya Chand (34) and Suraj Dagar (32), while another person named Lokesh has been detained.

ZERO SAFETY ON GURGAON ROADS NEAR CYBERCITY. People creating nuisances on gurugram roads is a common problem that affects the safety and well-being of everyone using the roads.

They are driving under the influence . PLEASE TAKE STRICT ACTION AGAINTS THEM IMMIDIATELY⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xquL5jrRU6 — Pratik Vaid (@pratikvaid94) May 30, 2023

Reckless stunt caught on camera

The viral videos showcased a man seated on the roof of a moving car, openly consuming liquor amid traffic. Two of his companions joined in, protruding their upper bodies out of the vehicle while it was in motion. The individual on the car's roof was seen holding a beverage bottle.

Another video depicted the same person performing push-ups on the roof, followed by three others sticking their heads out through the car windows. The reckless act occurred as the accused individuals recklessly drove from Shankar Chowk towards Golf Course Road in Gurugram reportedly.

Penalties imposed, vehicle recovered by police

In light of the incident, the city traffic police issued a fine of Rs 6,500 to the car owner for violating traffic regulations. Furthermore, the police have successfully retrieved the vehicle allegedly used during the offence. Daya, one of the arrested individuals, revealed during questioning that he had borrowed the car from his cousin, who is the registered owner.

Swift Police action and legal consequences

The police swiftly responded to the case by registering it at the DLF Phase-3 Police Station. Virender Vij, DCP of Traffic, firmly stated that such acts of endangering lives on the roads will never be tolerated. An indictment has been filed against both accused individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Excise Act, and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.