Watch: Grey-haired MS Dhoni zooms around on a bike with Ziva in palatial garden

The novel coronavirus otbreak and subsequent lockdown has seen most people confined to their homes, practicing social distancing. The country has been in a state of lockdown for over a month now, and even the most reclusive amongst us has probably thought of venturing out again someday soon.
Former team India captain MS Dhoni, who is currently staying at his farmhouse in Ranchi with his wife, daughter and dogs was spotted indulging in a quick bike ride around what seemed to be his own garden.
A series of videos posted on Instagram by his wife Sakshi shows Dhoni and his daughter taking a ride on one of his bikes.
Sakshi posted four videos which pan the beautiful gardens and even showcase the family's dogs. In some of the videos Dhoni and Ziva can be seen zooming by.
For the uninitiated, Dhoni is quite the motorcycle and car enthusiast and has an enviable garage. Reports suggest that the bike Dhoni can be seen riding -- a Yamaha RD 350 -- was his first ever bike. It was reportedly restores a few years ago.
The former team India captain has an enviable collection -- almost like a bike 'museum'. Earlier, his wife Sakshi has shared photos of the aforementioned museum/garage where a seemingly endless array of bikes were parked. According to reports, his massive collection includes bikes such as a Kawasaki Ninja H2, a Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage bike.
Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-final loss against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 and his highly awaited comeback might get delayed, owing to IPL's suspension until further notice. Both Head Coach Ravi Shastri and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir had earlier said that Dhoni's performance in the IPL would play the major factor in his return to the Indian cricket team. But with matches suspended, it remains to be seen how things play out.