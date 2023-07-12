Gaming Takes Toll On Mental Health! Alwar Teen's PUBG Addiction Leads To Hand Tremors, Sleep Disturbances (WATCH)

A 15-year-old boy from Alwar, Rajasthan, has developed a concerning habit due to his excessive online gaming. During his sleep, he frequently shouts "fire, fire" and experiences trembling hands that imitate the movements of playing games on a mobile screen. The severity of his addiction has led him to seek help at a care facility, where he will receive counseling and treatment.

The case of the teenager from Alwar highlights the detrimental impact of online games such as PUBG and Free-Fire on the mental health and well-being of young individuals. This 15-year-old boy, who is a seventh-grade student, spent an astonishing 15 hours per day playing these mobile games continuously for six months.

As a consequence of his addiction to mobile gaming, the teenager's mental health has significantly deteriorated. The excessive engagement with games like Free Fire and battle royale on his mobile device has taken a toll on his overall well-being and mental balance. In order to receive the necessary treatment, he has been admitted to a hostel within a disability institution.

The excessive gaming habits of the boy on his mobile device became a source of significant worry for his family. To address this concern, the family initially attempted to impose restrictions on his gaming activities for a period of two months. However, despite their efforts, the young boy persisted in playing games resembling PUBG on his mobile device whenever the opportunity presented itself.

The boy is currently receiving comprehensive medical care from a dedicated team of psychiatrists and doctors, who are actively involved in his treatment. Encouragingly, there are positive indications of improvement in his condition under their supervision.

It is worth noting that the boy's mother is employed as a domestic helper, while his father works as a rickshaw-puller.

The boy's severe addiction to mobile gaming resulted in the neglect of his basic needs, including food and self-care.

During his sleep, he frequently utters the words "fire-fire" and experiences persistent hand tremors, resembling the actions involved in playing games on a mobile screen.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation and seeking appropriate treatment, the family initially sought medical assistance at a hospital in Jaipur when the boy's condition worsened.

Currently, the boy is residing in a dedicated hostel in Alwar, where he is closely monitored by counselors who oversee his progress and well-being.

Even during periods of sleep, the boy's fingers display constant activity, simulating the movements associated with playing games. His body experiences tremors, and he frequently clenches his hands tightly, mimicking the gestures of holding a mobile phone. These behaviors indicate a disconnection from reality.

The family holds optimism that the comprehensive treatment and counseling offered at the hostel will aid the young boy in overcoming his addiction and restoring his mental well-being.