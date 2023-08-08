WATCH: Former Jharkhand BJP MLA Hits Youth, Asks Him To Lick Spit For ‘Making’ Videos Of Women Bathing

Twitter

A video of a former MLA Devendra Kunwar from Jharkhand’s Jarmundi hitting a young man and making him lick his spit for allegedly making videos of women bathing in the river is going viral on social media. The alleged incident took place last Sunday.

In the video of the incident posted on social media, the MLA dressed in white clothes can be seen directing the youth to do sit-ups. As the man starts doing it, someone from the crowd can be heard asking the man to do 1000 sit-ups. Soon after this, Kunwar kicked the man and can be heard abusing the youth.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No case registered

As per news reports, local police have said that as of now no case has been registered in the matter. Police said that if a case is registered, the matter will be investigated.

The young man seen in the video has been identified as Taufiq Ansari, a resident of Sadhudih village. He was beaten by Kunwar after locals in the area complained to him that Ansari made videos of women taking baths in the village river. Ansari runs a fruit shop on Kunwar's land.

"I kicked him to pacify the crowd"

The villagers brought Ansari to the Kunwar and they demanded to call for a panchayat. Kunwar in a statement to a news organization said that the people gathered in the panchayat were very angry towards Ansari and asked him to spit and lick. When he did not do this, "I felt that the villagers might get angry and start beating him, that is why I kicked him to pacify the crowd."

Kunwar denied the allegation that he asked Ansari to spit. Kunwar has been MLA twice from Jarmundi first in 1995 and then again in 2000 on a BJP ticket.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)