Watch: Flood water sweeps tractor away in Madhya Pradesh’s Malhargarh

An ANI video has surfaced online showing a tractor being swept away as it tried to cross a flooded bridge in Malhargarh, a tehsil of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh. The video clearly shows the tractor being swept by the strong current and then getting completely submerged. Fortunately, the driver and one more person present in the tractor were rescued.
Madhya Pradesh witnessed a delayed monsoon, but now it has arrived in full force with many parts of the state witnessing heavy to very heavy rains continuously for 3-4 days. This has led to widespread flooding in many parts of the state, resulting in disrupting of traffic and communication. Raisen, Bhopal, Seoni, Betul and Pachmarhi have witnessed heavy rains.
According to Skymet Weather, the rain belt is now expected to move northwards from the current western and southern districts due to the development of a low-pressure area over North Central Madhya Pradesh and South Uttar Pradesh.
This is good news for the Southern districts that have been reeling from the effects of floods and waterlogging. The decrease in rain intensity will give relief to those suffering and allow relief and rescue efforts to pick up pace.
