WATCH: First 5 early voters receive momentoes to encourage early voting in Meghalaya Assembly elections

Election officials said that voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections started on Monday morning behind strict security measures. The first five early voters received mementoes to encourage early voting in state assembly elections.
Before the voting for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats began at 7 a.m., both men and women lined up in front of the polling places in great numbers. Without a pause, voting will continue in 3,419 polling places till 4 p.m.
A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women, are trying their luck in the elections, according to Meghalaya's Chief Election Officer (CEO) F.R. Kharkongor.
32 women were among the 329 candidates running in the 2018 Assembly elections.
Voting won't take place in Sohiong Assembly Consitutency
With the passing of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh on February 20 due to sickness, voting would not take place in the Sohiong Assembly Constituency in the East Khasi Hills district.
There are around 21.75 lakh electorates who are eligible to vote on Monday, including 10.92 lakh women. On March 2, Meghalaya's votes will be counted along with those from Tripura and Nagaland.
