Watch: English teacher fails to read few lines of the language in Unnao govt school

On Saturday, a video is doing rounds on social media in which it can be seen that a teacher of school in Unnao district struggling to read Class 8 English book.

The video which is shared by news agency ANI, shows District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey asking a woman teacher to read a para from a book. Furious over her inability to do so, the DM ordered the teacher’s immediate suspension. “She should be suspended immediately. She is a teacher and can’t even read…she can’t read English,” Devendra Pandey is seen telling other officials present at the spot. The teacher tries to clarify but to no avail. “…so what…you are a graduate. I didn’t ask you the meaning anything. I didn’t ask you to translate this, I just asked you to read,” he says.