Watch: English teacher fails to read few lines of the language in Unnao govt school

On Saturday, a video is doing rounds on social media in which it can be seen that a teacher of school in Unnao district struggling to read Class 8 English book.
The video which is shared by news agency ANI, shows District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey asking a woman teacher to read a para from a book. Furious over her inability to do so, the DM ordered the teacher’s immediate suspension. “She should be suspended immediately. She is a teacher and can’t even read…she can’t read English,” Devendra Pandey is seen telling other officials present at the spot. The teacher tries to clarify but to no avail. “…so what…you are a graduate. I didn’t ask you the meaning anything. I didn’t ask you to translate this, I just asked you to read,” he says.
The incident took place when Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Pandey went on a surprise inspection to a government junior high school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. During the visit Unnao District Magistrate interacted with the students. That is when he found out that the English teacher failed to read a few lines of the language from a book.
