e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur, video goes viral

WATCH: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur, video goes viral

The woman came to the shop of Bechu Lal Saraf Private Limited, located in Baldev Plaza.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur |
Follow us on

In a viral video a woman can be seen stealing a gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds. The incident took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. On November 17, the woman visited the shop of Bechu Lal Saraf Private Limited, located in Baldev Plaza.

She was sitting there looking at the jewelry when, all of a sudden, she put a jewelry box in the saree and immediately left the shop. This incident came to light on Friday, the whole incident was caught on the CCTV there.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: 2 female doctors demand Rs 6000 bribe from father of newborn before discharging wife in...

ON CAMERA: 2 female doctors demand Rs 6000 bribe from father of newborn before discharging wife in...

VIDEO: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides bike during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides bike during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

WATCH: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur, video goes...

WATCH: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur, video goes...

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's VVIP treatment in jail continues, new video shows housekeeping services...

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's VVIP treatment in jail continues, new video shows housekeeping services...

Overspeeding car ploughs into crowd in Bihar's Saran district; over a dozen injured

Overspeeding car ploughs into crowd in Bihar's Saran district; over a dozen injured