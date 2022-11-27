WATCH: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur, video goes viral

WATCH: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur |

In a viral video a woman can be seen stealing a gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds. The incident took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. On November 17, the woman visited the shop of Bechu Lal Saraf Private Limited, located in Baldev Plaza.

She was sitting there looking at the jewelry when, all of a sudden, she put a jewelry box in the saree and immediately left the shop. This incident came to light on Friday, the whole incident was caught on the CCTV there.