 WATCH: Dog 1, Lion 0! Pack of dogs chase away a lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Dog 1, Lion 0! Pack of dogs chase away a lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

WATCH: Dog 1, Lion 0! Pack of dogs chase away a lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

A video of the incident posted on Twitter by Vibes of India on March 22 went viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Lions vs Dogs! This is a fight we rarely come across, and who do you think will win? Surprisingly, in this particular fight, the dogs won.

Dog:1 Lion: 0

Recently, a lion was seen roaming around in Gujarat's Gir. A video of the incident, posted on Twitter by Narne Kumar on March 22 went viral on social media.

In the video, a lion can be seen wandering the village streets before a pack of dogs come rushing in, chasing away the king of the jungle. The lion ran towards a herd of cows that were standing nearby.

This is not the first time that a pride of lions has decided to take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat. Earlier in February, a pride of lions was seen roaming around in a city near Gir in Gujarat. 

Read Also
WATCH: Lions take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Polls: Congress mocks Basavaraj Bommai after 'will come back as CM' statement

Karnataka Polls: Congress mocks Basavaraj Bommai after 'will come back as CM' statement

WATCH: Dog 1, Lion 0! Pack of dogs chase away a lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

WATCH: Dog 1, Lion 0! Pack of dogs chase away a lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

ON CAMERA: Parents of class 2 student chase teacher, beat him up for abusing child in govt school in...

ON CAMERA: Parents of class 2 student chase teacher, beat him up for abusing child in govt school in...

'Learn to make the right use of time from me,' Nagaland Minister quotes 3 Idiots' Chatur in his...

'Learn to make the right use of time from me,' Nagaland Minister quotes 3 Idiots' Chatur in his...

Adani Hindenburg row: Congress SC panel lacks teeth to probe all aspects, demands JPC

Adani Hindenburg row: Congress SC panel lacks teeth to probe all aspects, demands JPC