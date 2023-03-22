WATCH: Dog 1, Lion 0! Pack of dogs chase away a lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

Twitter

Lions vs Dogs! This is a fight we rarely come across, and who do you think will win? Surprisingly, in this particular fight, the dogs won.

Dog:1 Lion: 0

Recently, a lion was seen roaming around in Gujarat's Gir. A video of the incident, posted on Twitter by Narne Kumar on March 22 went viral on social media.

In the video, a lion can be seen wandering the village streets before a pack of dogs come rushing in, chasing away the king of the jungle. The lion ran towards a herd of cows that were standing nearby.

Gujarat - Gir



Dogs chased away Lion 🦁



Lions 🦁 super friendly😥 pic.twitter.com/nI33npjGOO — narne kumar06 (@narne_kumar06) March 22, 2023

This is not the first time that a pride of lions has decided to take a midnight stroll on the streets of Gujarat. Earlier in February, a pride of lions was seen roaming around in a city near Gir in Gujarat.