 WATCH: Delhi Police Inspector Dies After Being Hit by Truck on Rohtak Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Delhi Police Inspector Dies After Being Hit by Truck on Rohtak Road

WATCH: Delhi Police Inspector Dies After Being Hit by Truck on Rohtak Road

The deceased was identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, presently posted in the Security Unit. "The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace the driver," said the official.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police Inspector Dies After Being Hit by Truck | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, July 30: A Delhi Police Inspector posted with the security wing was killed after being hit by a truck on Rohtak Road in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday, officials said.

A senior police officer said that in the early hours on Sunday, an accident took place on Rohtak Road near Madipur metro station, in which a car was hit by a truck from behind. The PCR was informed and a team was sent to the spot.

"The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind. The driver in the car, who was standing outside, was also hit. He suffered critical injuries and died," said the official.

The deceased was identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, presently posted in the Security Unit. "The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace the driver," said the official. Further investigation into the matter is on.

Read Also
Raichur: Horrifying Bike-Car Accident Captured On CCTV, 3 Injured (WATCH)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dheeran Chinnamalai Death Anniversary: Must Know Facts From Life Of The Warrior

Dheeran Chinnamalai Death Anniversary: Must Know Facts From Life Of The Warrior

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Her Two Daughters Die by Suicide Over Family Dispute in Etah

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Her Two Daughters Die by Suicide Over Family Dispute in Etah

Bihar Crime: Homeopathy Doctor Shot Dead While Sleeping Inside His House In Siwan

Bihar Crime: Homeopathy Doctor Shot Dead While Sleeping Inside His House In Siwan

Hajj Pilgrimage 2023: 4,000 Indian Muslim Women Went Without Male Guardian, PM Modi Says

Hajj Pilgrimage 2023: 4,000 Indian Muslim Women Went Without Male Guardian, PM Modi Says

'Meri Mati Mera Desh' To MP's 'Mini Brazil', Top 10 Quotes By PM Modi In 103rd Mann Ki Baat Edition

'Meri Mati Mera Desh' To MP's 'Mini Brazil', Top 10 Quotes By PM Modi In 103rd Mann Ki Baat Edition