WATCH: Cricketer Rishabh Pant being take to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment |

The Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant, was taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment. He was involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

His car collided with the divider and caught fire near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Some reports claim he was driving a Mercedes.

Read Also India star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in major car accident

Earlier, Pant was not included in either the ODI or the T20I squad, and the BCCI media release didn't clarify if he was injured, rested, or dropped.

The wicketkeeper-batsman didn't feature in the ODIs in Bangladesh as well before returning for the two-match Test series.