WATCH: Cop caught red handed accepting bribe, swallows money in Haryana's Faridabad

WATCH: Cop caught red handed accepting bribe tries to swallow money in Haryana's Faridabad |

A police officer was caught accepting a bribe in a buffalo theft case yesterday by a team of vigilance officers in Haryana's Faridabad. They were puzzled by his cunning decision to destroy the evidence when he was caught red handed.

Sub-Inspector Mahendra Ula was seen attempting to swallow the cash he had collected as a bribe when he was caught by vigilance department officers. When he was spotted trying to swallow some money, the authorities cornered him and attempted to collect it.

In the footage, the officer was seen pinned to the ground while one of the officials attempted to recover the notes by sticking his fingers in the officer's mouth, but couldn't fight the officer's resistance and failed to retrieve the notes.

⁦⁦@HaryanaPolice27⁩ cop caught red handed taking bribe at Faridabad. swallows bribe money ⁦@cmohry⁩ pic.twitter.com/bjEYYrr4LQ — Sushil Manav (@sushilmanav) December 13, 2022

Officials claim that a police officer demanded a bribe from a man in order to take action against a suspected buffalo thief.

The victim, Shubhnath, whose Buffalo was stolen, was asked to pay the officer Rs 10,000.

The victim had already given the officer 6,000 rupees, but before paying him the rest, Shubhnath lodged a complaint with the vigilance department.

The cop was targeted by the vigilance officers, who set up a trap and captured him in the act.