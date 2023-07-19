 Watch: Coach Of Padmavathi Express Derails At Tirupati Railway Station; No Passengers Onboard
HomeIndiaWatch: Coach Of Padmavathi Express Derails At Tirupati Railway Station; No Passengers Onboard

Railway staff members are currently engaged in operations to get the derailed coach back on the tracks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

In an incident at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati railway station this evening, a coach of Padmavathi Express derailed. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board the train at the time of the incident. The derailment occurred while the coaches were being connected to the train.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This is a developing story...

article-image

