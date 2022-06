Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur shared the moment of joy with a group of college students where he was seen dancing.

A video shared on the social media platform Twitter by ANI shows the chief minister dancing the traditional 'Naati' dance with students during a college event in Sundarnagar, Mandi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)