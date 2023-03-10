Greater Noida Crime: Clash between restaurant owners in Bisrakh caught on camera, 2 arrested after video goes viral

WATCH: Clash between restaurant owners in Greater Noida, 2 arrested; video goes viral |

Two restaurant owners got into a fight in Greater Noida, and a video of it quickly became popular on social media. Two people have been charged by the police in connection with the incident that happened on Wednesday near the Bisrakh police station.

As per the report the dispute between the restaurant owners escalated and became violent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, people can be seen using sticks to beat each other up, and using force to enter the hotel. The same men can be seen throwing chairs around the hotel.

The exact reason for the fight between the restaurant owners is still unknown. The police have arrested two people involved in the incident.

In charge of Bisrakh police station Anil Rajput informed the group that two people had been arrested.