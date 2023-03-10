e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGreater Noida Crime: Clash between restaurant owners in Bisrakh caught on camera, 2 arrested after video goes viral

Greater Noida Crime: Clash between restaurant owners in Bisrakh caught on camera, 2 arrested after video goes viral

As per the report the dispute between the restaurant owners and clients escalated and became violent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Clash between restaurant owners in Greater Noida, 2 arrested; video goes viral |

Two restaurant owners got into a fight in Greater Noida, and a video of it quickly became popular on social media. Two people have been charged by the police in connection with the incident that happened on Wednesday near the Bisrakh police station.

As per the report the dispute between the restaurant owners escalated and became violent.

In the video, people can be seen using sticks to beat each other up, and using force to enter the hotel. The same men can be seen throwing chairs around the hotel.

The exact reason for the fight between the restaurant owners is still unknown. The police have arrested two people involved in the incident.

In charge of Bisrakh police station Anil Rajput informed the group that two people had been arrested.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Greater Noida Crime: Clash between restaurant owners in Bisrakh caught on camera, 2 arrested after...

Greater Noida Crime: Clash between restaurant owners in Bisrakh caught on camera, 2 arrested after...

Bengaluru: Massive fire breaks out near Veeranapalya; visuals surface

Bengaluru: Massive fire breaks out near Veeranapalya; visuals surface

India records 2 deaths due to H3N2 Influenza virus in Karnataka, Haryana: Sources

India records 2 deaths due to H3N2 Influenza virus in Karnataka, Haryana: Sources

J&K: Doctor kills female friend, later stabs himself in Janipur; critical

J&K: Doctor kills female friend, later stabs himself in Janipur; critical

Centre announces 10% quota for ex-Agniveers in vacancies with BSF

Centre announces 10% quota for ex-Agniveers in vacancies with BSF