Gujarat Rains: Chilling Videos Show Man, Buffaloes Getting Swept Away In Flood Waters In Junagadh (WATCH)

Junagadh: A man and a few buffaloes were seen getting swept away by the force of the water in Gujarat’s Junagadh on Saturday afternoon. Local residents were able to rescue the man just in time.

In the video posted on Instagram, the man with his car can be seen swept away by the flood waters.

A few buffaloes were also seen getting swept away in the gushing flood waters.

Torrential rains and flooding

On Saturday afternoon, the city of Junagadh in Gujarat experienced torrential rains and flooding after a sudden cloud burst. Within just 4 hours, the city received 8 inches of rainfall, submerging the entire area in water. The nearby Girnar mountain, which is situated close to the city, also witnessed heavy rainfall of 14 inches, worsening the situation.

The excessive water flow from the mountain inundated Junagadh city, causing cars to float like debris on the roads. Durveshnagar, Ganesh Nagar, Joshipara, and several other areas in Junagadh are now under 3 to 4 feet of water on the streets. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to rescue stranded residents and provide assistance in the affected areas.

Situation in Junagadh remains critical

The situation in Junagadh remains critical as the authorities and locals grapple with the aftermath of the heavy downpour. The city's infrastructure has been severely affected, and residents are facing significant challenges due to the flooding. Authorities are urging people in the region to exercise caution and take necessary precautions. They are also advising residents to stay informed about weather updates and cooperate with rescue teams to ensure their safety.

