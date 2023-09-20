Watch: Child's Leg Gets Trapped In Open Drainage Ditch In Lucknow, Freed After Half-Hour Rescue Operation

In a distressing incident, an upscale locality in Lucknow, the state capital, witnessed a young student getting his foot stuck between the stones in an open drainage while returning home on Wednesday. This incident has brought attention to the deteriorating condition of roads and open drains, a concern shared by both the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the common citizens.

Kid's leg gets leg stuck in drainage ditch

Mahanagar, the upscale area of the capital, was the scene of a young student's ordeal as he attempted to make his way home from Montfort School. Suddenly, his foot got trapped between the stones in an empty drainage ditch. Despite multiple attempts, the child was unable to free his foot, and his cries for help drew the attention of passersby.

A crowd quickly gathered at the scene, and upon witnessing the child's distress, local residents and onlookers attempted to assist him. However, removing the stone proved to be a challenging task, and each attempt caused the child immense pain.

Watch the video here:

Mason was summoned to the scene to free kid's leg

As the crowd continued to swell, the police were alerted, and they promptly summoned a mason to the scene. Equipped with chisels and a hammer, the mason began the task of carefully breaking the stone that had entrapped the child's foot. Despite the mason's skills, the rescue operation was fraught with difficulty, as each strike of the hammer elicited agonising cries from the child.

After a rescue operation that lasted nearly half an hour, the child's foot was successfully freed from the drainage ditch. However, the extended period of entrapment had caused injuries to the child's foot. He was immediately transported to a government hospital for treatment.

Despite being the state capital, Lucknow grapples with numerous open drains and treacherous road conditions, raising concerns about the safety of its residents.

