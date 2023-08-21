WATCH: Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked With Knife In Rajnandgaon; Accused Held

Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked | Twitter | ANI

Rajnandgaon, August 21: A woman Congress MLA has sustained injuries after a boy allegedly attacked her with a knife in Rajnandgaon district's Jodhra village, police said. The accused was arrested and a probe is underway, they said, adding the incident took place in the Jodhra village on Sunday when Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu was attending a public function.

Congress MLA narrates ordeal

"I had gone to Jodhra village for Bhoomi Poojan. After this, I had to attend a public event. While I was at the event, a boy came from behind and attacked me with a knife, causing injury to my hand", Sahu told ANI.

Further details are awaited. MLA Sahu represents the Khujji assembly seat in the district. She was elected in 2018.