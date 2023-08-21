 WATCH: Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked With Knife In Rajnandgaon; Accused Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked With Knife In Rajnandgaon; Accused Held

WATCH: Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked With Knife In Rajnandgaon; Accused Held

The accused was arrested and a probe is underway, they said, adding the incident took place in the Jodhra village on Sunday when Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu was attending a public function.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked | Twitter | ANI

Rajnandgaon, August 21: A woman Congress MLA has sustained injuries after a boy allegedly attacked her with a knife in Rajnandgaon district's Jodhra village, police said. The accused was arrested and a probe is underway, they said, adding the incident took place in the Jodhra village on Sunday when Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu was attending a public function.

Congress MLA narrates ordeal

"I had gone to Jodhra village for Bhoomi Poojan. After this, I had to attend a public event. While I was at the event, a boy came from behind and attacked me with a knife, causing injury to my hand", Sahu told ANI.

Further details are awaited. MLA Sahu represents the Khujji assembly seat in the district. She was elected in 2018.

Read Also
‘S**** Bola Humko, Chhodenge Nahi’: Drunk Youth Brutally Attacks Guard With Pipe Over Parking...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed To Death After Scuffle At Cafe In Netaji Subhash Place Area

Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed To Death After Scuffle At Cafe In Netaji Subhash Place Area

Sachin Pilot Included In CWC; Unlikely To Be Face Of Congress In Upcoming Rajasthan Elections

Sachin Pilot Included In CWC; Unlikely To Be Face Of Congress In Upcoming Rajasthan Elections

WATCH: Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked With Knife In Rajnandgaon;...

WATCH: Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked With Knife In Rajnandgaon;...

IN PICS: ISRO Releases New Images Captured By Chandrayaan-3

IN PICS: ISRO Releases New Images Captured By Chandrayaan-3

DCW Official Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl: CM Arvind Kejriwal Orders Suspension Of Accused

DCW Official Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl: CM Arvind Kejriwal Orders Suspension Of Accused