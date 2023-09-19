WATCH: Angry Canadian High Commissioner To India Cameron MacKay Slams Car Door On Reporter’s Question At MEA HQ

Canadian High Commissioner To India Cameron MacKay | Twitter | ANI

Delhi: Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat. The MEA informed the Canadian High Commissioner that it has also expelled a Canadian diplomat in a reciprocal move. The Canadian High Commissioner hurriedly left the Parliament building after the short meeting. MacKay left fuming with anger and his anger was visible on camera. He was questioned by the reporters present outside the building to which he did not reply and slammed the door of his car in anger and left in his vehicle.

MEA has asked the Canadian diplomat to leave the country within five days.

The MEA asked Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay that it has asked the Canadian diplomat to leave the country within five days. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement and said, "The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India.”

Congress has also supported the Government of India's decision

The statement further read, "The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities." Congress has also supported the Government of India's decision to expel the Canadian diplomat.

Justin Trudeau blamed India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

The Canadian government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a gurudwara in Canada. Justin Trudeau said, "Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

