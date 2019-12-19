Watch: CAA supporters chant slogans supporting Modi-Shah, conduct march in Jaipur

As simultaneous protests raged on in multiple cities on Thursday with thousands-strong crowds of students, activists and others defying prohibitory orders to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law, resulting in violence in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, where two people were killed in police firing.
But not all the gatherings were against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In Jaipur for example, people came together to support CAA.
People extending support to CAA marched in Jaipur from Statue Circle to Amar Jawan Jyoti, reported The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra.
They raised slogan in favour of CAA, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
They also chanted Jai Shri Ram, Vande Matram and Vampanth se lenge azadi.
Another pro-CAA rally took place in Mumbai on Thursday.
Aurangabad saw a minor fracas between a group of RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists holding a gathering to support CAA-NRC and a group of Dalit students opposing it.
Both were seen raising slogans in support and against the two laws, but suddenly they started heckling at each other, but the police deployed there prevented the situation from going out of control.
