WATCH: BRS Leader Thatikonda Rajaiah Breaks Down After Being Denied Ticket For Assembly Elections

Thatikonda Rajaiah, the leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), was overcome with emotion as he was denied a party ticket for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections.

Rajaiah, a sitting MLA from the Station Ghanpur constituency and former deputy chief minister, was visibly moved when Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao chose to nominate another former Deputy CM and senior leader, Kadiyam Srihari, from the Station Ghanpur seat this time.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, a poignant scene unfolds as Rajaiah is captured kneeling and shedding tears during a public event in Jangaon, Telangana.

Rajaiah held the constituency since 2009

Having held the position since 2009, Rajaiah had consistently represented the constituency. Following the establishment of Telangana in 2014, he was appointed as one of Chief Minister KCR's deputies and was entrusted with the health portfolio, as reported by IANS.

Nevertheless, KCR removed Rajaiah from the Cabinet in 2015 due to allegations of corruption within the health department.

Subsequently, Rajaiah found himself marginalised within the party. However, in 2018, he was granted a party ticket from the same constituency and successfully retained his seat, as noted by the agency.

In the present scenario, he was denied a ticket due to allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by a village sarpanch affiliated with his own party.

On Monday, BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, encompassing a total of 119 seats. The schedule for the Assembly elections, slated for the upcoming months, is yet to be declared by the Election Commission.

KCR conveyed that only candidates in seven assembly constituencies have been changed, while the party has reconfirmed 95 percent of the sitting MLAs.

The BRS leader also disclosed that the party intends to reveal its manifesto in Warangal on October 16th.

