Watch: Boat Overturns Into Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, Tourist Rescued

Boat Overturns Into Sabarmati River | Photo: Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a boat capsized in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati river. The incident happened when a few tourists were boating in the Sabarmati river. The boat of a tourist lost balance and overturned in the waters of Sabarmati river. Luckily, the tourist was wearing a life jacket and did not drown in the river. The rescue team reacted swiftly and saved the tourist.

As per the authorities, the incident of boats overturning into the river happens many times. The boats sometimes loose balance and overturn into the river. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a boat overturned in the Sabarmati river. The guards are seen rescuing the tourist, who is wearing a life jacket, from drowning into the river. Boating enthusiasts need to cautious following the incident. They should take all precautionary measures while boating.

Boat capsize incident in Philippines

In another incident, a boat traveling to Talim island in Laguna de Bay, capsized in Philippines resulting into death of up to 26 passengers. As per the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) an overcrowded passenger boat capsized in the Laguna de Bay off Rizal province. The boat had the maximum capacity of 42 passengers, but it was overcrowded with 70 passengers. Also, the passengers were not wearing life jackets.

