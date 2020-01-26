Watch: BJP workers stopped from performing Bharat Mata puja; clash with police in West Bengal's Howrah

This is not the only altercation to take place on Sunday. In another incident, two Congress leaders in Indore got into an altercation minutes before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was to arrive at the party office to hoist the tricolour on Republic Day.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed state general secretary Chandrakant Kunjir and senior party colleague Devendra Singh Yadav arguing and hitting each other, before being separated by onlookers and police.

The fight started after Kunjir reached close to the stage and Yadav raised an objection, eye witnesses said.

Devendra Singh Yadav later filed a police complaint against Kunjir.