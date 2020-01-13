Watch: BJP office set ablaze in Asansol in West Bengal, party blames TMC workers

On Sunday night, a BJP office in Salanpur village of West Bengal’s Asansol was set ablaze. The BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident.
The BJP has alleged that last night some Trinamool Congress (TMC) miscreants set ablaze the party office. But the TMC has denied the allegations. Later, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Asansol parliamentary constituency is represented by Babul Supriyo, who is a union minister in the NDA-led central government.
Mounting scathing attack on the Opposition parties over Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA), Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Friday accused them of spreading "false propaganda" about the new law and creating "anarchy" in the country.
Accusing the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties of "misleading" people on the CAA, the Union Minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tendered apologies before the people several times with folded hands for telling lies in the run up to the last general election. "Now also Rahul Gandhi is telling lies about the CAA," Supriyo, a Lok Sabha member from Asansol in West Bengal, said.
(Inputs from Prema Rajaram)
