Watch: BJP office set ablaze in Asansol in West Bengal, party blames TMC workers

On Sunday night, a BJP office in Salanpur village of West Bengal’s Asansol was set ablaze. The BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident.

The BJP has alleged that last night some Trinamool Congress (TMC) miscreants set ablaze the party office. But the TMC has denied the allegations. Later, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Asansol parliamentary constituency is represented by Babul Supriyo, who is a union minister in the NDA-led central government.