 Watch: BJP Mocks INDIA Alliance With 'Gajodhar-Inder' Reference, Says 'Changing Name Doesn't Alter Deeds'
The video shared by the BJP on Twitter depicts the story of a young boy named Gajodhar, who struggles academically and lies about his low grades.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
The BJP on Tuesday launched a social media campaign against the opposition INDIA alliance over its change of name, asserting that altering names doesn't alter actions.

Despite a disclaimer within the campaign, which portrays a struggling student attempting a fresh identity through a name change and clarifies its lack of connection to the INDIA alliance, the implied association is apparent to all.

In this campaign, the central narrative portrays the boy's mother recommending a transformation of his identity by renaming him as Inder, aiming for a positive change in his image. The video concludes with the class teacher stating, "Naam badalney se kaam nahi badalta (Changing the name doesn't change the work)."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been encouraging party members to refer to the fresh opposition alliance as UPA and 'Ghamandia' instead of INDIA, asserting that "altering attire doesn't equate to altering one's character."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

