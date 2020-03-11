Watch: BJP MLAs singing and dancing inside bus hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress

And why shouldn’t the BJP MLAs be happy? Only last year, they lost a closely-fought election, and now have a chance of reforming the government in Madhya Pradesh if the Congress fails to pass the floor test.

The debate of the BJP indulging in ‘horse-trading’ to buy Congress MLAs has been going on for a week, and finally ended on Tuesday with Scindia quitting the Congress.

Scindia (49) resigned from the primary membership of the party to join the BJP. More important, 22 MLAs who support Scindia, too, have walked out, reducing the government in Madhya Pradesh to a minority.

Instead of his induction in the BJP at the party headquarters on Sunday, the BJP decided that he should join the party formally in Bhopal on Thursday, along with the MLAs who resigned with him.