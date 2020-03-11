Watch: BJP MLAs singing and dancing inside bus hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress

The Congress may be doing damage control, following its former leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the party on Tuesday to join the BJP, but for the saffron party, it was a Holi to remember.
A television clip shared by News-9 shows BJP MLAs leaving Bhopal in a bus, singing and dancing. The leaders are seen saying that they will either go to Bengaluru or Delhi. Given that it was Holi, they complied to the festive spirit by singing Rang Barase.
And why shouldn’t the BJP MLAs be happy? Only last year, they lost a closely-fought election, and now have a chance of reforming the government in Madhya Pradesh if the Congress fails to pass the floor test.
The debate of the BJP indulging in ‘horse-trading’ to buy Congress MLAs has been going on for a week, and finally ended on Tuesday with Scindia quitting the Congress.
Scindia (49) resigned from the primary membership of the party to join the BJP. More important, 22 MLAs who support Scindia, too, have walked out, reducing the government in Madhya Pradesh to a minority.
Instead of his induction in the BJP at the party headquarters on Sunday, the BJP decided that he should join the party formally in Bhopal on Thursday, along with the MLAs who resigned with him.
