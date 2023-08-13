 WATCH: BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Slams Delhi Govt, Says ‘AAP Is Jhagdalu And Nikammi’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Slams Delhi Govt, Says ‘AAP Is Jhagdalu And Nikammi’

WATCH: BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Slams Delhi Govt, Says ‘AAP Is Jhagdalu And Nikammi’

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP leader said, "Since 2015 the AAP government made excuses for their inefficiency. It is a 'jhagdalu' and 'nikammi' government."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, August 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government over the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and said that the party is a "jhagdalu (quarrelsome) and nikammi (useless)" government" after it became a law.

Press conference

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP leader said, "Since 2015 the AAP government made excuses for their inefficiency. It is a 'jhagdalu' and 'nikammi' government."

She also congratulated the President Droupadi Murmu for passing the Bill and said that now that the Bill is passed, the administration in Delhi will work in accordance with the law.

Congratulates President

"I congratulate the President for passing the Delhi Services Bill. Now that the Bill is passed, the administration in Delhi will work in accordance with the law," she said.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed on August 7, replacing an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

The Upper House on Monday passed the Bill that empowers Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

During the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in his maiden debate said that the legislature is “perfectly, legitimately valid” and that if any member disagrees, his conscience must be left free. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

Read Also
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayer At Dakshineswar Kali Temple In Kolkata

WATCH: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayer At Dakshineswar Kali Temple In Kolkata

Independence Day 2023: Here's The Longest & Shortest Speeches by Prime Ministers On I-Day From Red...

Independence Day 2023: Here's The Longest & Shortest Speeches by Prime Ministers On I-Day From Red...

Rajasthan Crime: Minor Girl Raped By Govt Employee In Karauli, Accused Suspended

Rajasthan Crime: Minor Girl Raped By Govt Employee In Karauli, Accused Suspended

WATCH: BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Slams Delhi Govt, Says ‘AAP Is Jhagdalu And Nikammi’

WATCH: BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Slams Delhi Govt, Says ‘AAP Is Jhagdalu And Nikammi’

Independence Day 2023: Vehicular Movement Suspended Near Red Fort Due To Full Dress Rehearsals In...

Independence Day 2023: Vehicular Movement Suspended Near Red Fort Due To Full Dress Rehearsals In...