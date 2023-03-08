WATCH: Australian PM Anthony Albanese celebrates Holi in Gujarat | Twitter

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on a four-day trip to India, on Wednesday celebrated Holi in Gujarat.

Taking to twitter, he posted photos and videos from the event. "Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us," he wrote.

"No matter what your faith is or where you’ve come from—we celebrate and value what unites us," he added.

Albanese was welcomed at the airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also accompanied the visiting leader during the Sabarmati Ashram tour.

Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us. pic.twitter.com/DSyxcY02bX — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

Happy Holi to everyone who celebrated at home in Australia. pic.twitter.com/5OcedkNfil — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

Anthony Albanese on Wednesday also visited the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, after arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit.

He landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in the city and headed straight to the Ashram, the former home of Mahatma Gandhi and a place linked with India's freedom struggle.

Both the prime ministers will watch the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia beginning at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.