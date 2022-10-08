Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa washes the feet of senior BJP leader

Himanta Biswa washing the feet of senior BJP leader |

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Saturday washed the feet of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. The video was also shared on his twitter account. Biswa, honouring the 75 leaders who are with the BJP since 1990, washed and cleaned their feet.

The CM quoted "Showing respect to the seniors, an ethos of Indian culture, is a cornerstone of our party's tradition. Honoured to have washed the feet of our respected senior BJP functionaries whose immense contributions helped strengthen our party's base in the early phase in Assam."

