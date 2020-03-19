Watch: Ashwini Kumar Choubey urges people to spend 15 minutes in the sun to boost immunity amidst coronavirus pandemic

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welffare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday claimed that sunlight kills coronavirus and if a COVID-19 positive person sits for just 10-15 minutes in the sun, he or she will be cured.

"People should spend at least 10-15 minutes in the sunlight. The sunlight provides Vitamin D and also improves immunity. Sunlight will also kill such viruses (coronavirus)," said Choubey while talking to reporters outside Parliament.