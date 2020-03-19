Watch: Ashwini Kumar Choubey urges people to spend 15 minutes in the sun to boost immunity amidst coronavirus pandemic

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welffare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday claimed that sunlight kills coronavirus and if a COVID-19 positive person sits for just 10-15 minutes in the sun, he or she will be cured.
"People should spend at least 10-15 minutes in the sunlight. The sunlight provides Vitamin D and also improves immunity. Sunlight will also kill such viruses (coronavirus)," said Choubey while talking to reporters outside Parliament.
However, Twitter seemed divided with Ashwini Kumar Choubey's advice. A Twitter user said, "In this serious situation when a pandemic is waiting at India's doorstep, the Minister is supplying quack like solutions. He should be sacked forthwith!!"
While another said, "It is scientifically proven that more sunlight and fresh air boosts immunity and k!lls viruses. There are a tonne of research papers published on this. The minister is absolutely correct."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, 169 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in India and three people have died so far. Globally, 8,978 people have lost their lives and 219,702 people have been infected.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm on issues related to the novel coronavirus outbreak and spread, and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on Twitter.
