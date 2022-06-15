e-Paper Get App

WATCH: Another victim of 'Pakadwa Vivah', veterinarian abducted and forcibly married in Bihar's Begusarai

Amid the incident, the veterinarian's father lodged a complaint with Begusarai police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

In another vague incident in Bihar, three people in Begusarai abducted a veterinarian on the pretext of checking on a sick animal and forcibly got him married.

Videos and photos of the vet dressed as a groom have emerged on social media. He could be seen performing marriage rituals with a woman dressed as a bride.

"He was called around 12 pm to check on a sick animal, after which 3 people kidnapped him. Everyone in the house was worried after which we went to the police," a relative of the victim said, as quoted by ANI.

According to Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar, "The Father of the boy (veterinarian) had given a written complaint to the police station. We've asked the SHO and other officials to conduct an investigation into the matter. Strict actions will be taken."

Notably, 'Pakadwa Vivah' or Groom kidnapping is very common in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh wherein the brides' family members kidnap young potential bachelors with financial and social security and forces them at gunpoint to beat them to marry the girl.

(with NDTV inputs)

WATCH: Another victim of 'Pakadwa Vivah', veterinarian abducted and forcibly married in Bihar's Begusarai

