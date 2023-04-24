WATCH: Andhra CM's mother YS Vijayamma shoves cop as she visits daughter Sharmila at Hyderabad police station | ANI

SRTP Chief YS Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma on Monday shoved police personnel as she visits her daughter at Jubilee Hills Police Station after her detention.

In a video that is circulating on social media, YS Vijayamma, who is surrounded by the cops could be seen angrily talking to them; she is later seen shoving a female cop after what seems like her being pushed accidentally. Miffed Vijayamma continues to argue with the police as she tries to go and see her daughter.

Why was S Sharmila arrested?

S Sharmila, the Chief of the YSRTP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), was arrested by the police on Monday after an altercation outside her residence in Lotus Pond area.

Sharmila, who was on her way to an unemployment dharna, was stopped by the police; she was prevented from leaving her house. The incident soon turned into an argument, with Sharmila questioning the police's authority to house arrest her.

Video shows her pushing police officials

In the video that has surfaced, it can be seen that Sharmila pushed the women constables who were obstructing her and questioned the men. The police tried to stop her from leaving the house, and when she tried to board her convoy, they stopped her car. During the scuffle, Sharmila also hit a woman constable.

Unemployment Initiative by YS Sharmila

Sharmila, along with other party leaders, had launched an unemployment initiative to fight the rising unemployment in the state. However, the police had denied permission for the initiative, and Sharmila had to approach the High Court. The High Court had granted conditional permission for the initiative.

Arrest and disappointment

Sharmila was forcibly arrested by the female police and taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station. The police expressed disappointment with her behavior during the incident. Sharmila had misbehaved with the police when she was stopped on her way to the unemployment initiative.