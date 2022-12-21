WATCH: Ambulance on way to RML Hospital Delhi with critical patient inside breaks down midway, towed by 2 motorcyclists for 12 km | Twitter video grab

A video of two bikers pushing an ambulance that had reportedly broken down midway from DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, Delhi to RML Hospital with a critical patient inside has gone viral on social media. According to BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga, who posted the video, the two motorcyclists towed the ambulance for about 12 kilometers.

He wrote, "While transferring a critical patient from DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, Delhi to RML Hospital, the Ambulance broke down & was pushed by Two Sikh Motorcyclists for about 12 km at midnight.

Watch video here:

