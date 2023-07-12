Watch: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Sweats It Out In The Gym

Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, is often surrounded by controversies. He always remains in the limelight due to his controversial statements.

However, this time AIMIM's leader is in the headlines for a different reason. In fact, he is being discussed for showcasing his fitness in the gym. A video of him sweating it out in the gym is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, Owaisi can be seen sweating in front of his trainer at the gym.

Asaduddin Owaisi is currently engaged in touring various states and campaigning against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Despite his busy schedule, Owaisi managed to find time to prioritise his fitness and hit the gym in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Watch the video here:

Owaisi's campaign against UCC

Aa meeting with a delegation from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and religious organisations headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao declared on Monday that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would take a stance against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill presented by the BJP-led government at the national level. The bill is expected to be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, commencing on July 20th.

During a meeting organised by AIMIM in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, Asaduddin Owaisi expressed on Tuesday that there are exaggerated assertions being made about the necessity of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a means to teach Muslims a lesson.

However, Owaisi emphasised that in reality, the implementation of such a common law would have negative consequences for non-Muslims, which is detrimental to India. He stated that if the UCC were to be introduced, it would impact the personal laws of non-Muslims, resulting in greater suffering for them compared to Muslims.