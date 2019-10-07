Watch: Adorable father-daughter duo are back with a sequel of their 'Girls Like You' lip-sync

The famous father-daughter duo that won millions of hearts online last year with their lip-syncing video now has come up with its sequel.

Last year when the band Maroon 5 released their song ‘Girls like you’, the song quickly became a jam for many. Around the same time, a video of a father and daughter lip-syncing to the song went viral. The video shows a man holding her daughter ‘Lyla’ -wrapped in a pink towel- and swaying along to the rhythm of the song. Then a year younger Lyla was almost perfectly lip-syncing to the famous pop song along with her father.

The video was shared endlessly on social media as people couldn’t get over the duo’s overloaded cuteness. Now, a year later, the duo recorded another video with the same song, and the internet is still fawning over the adorable father-daughter duo.

Several people left happy comments on the post. Some even reminisced the older video and picked out the differences. Netizens loved the sequel video as well.

The sequel video: